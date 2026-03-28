Market Chaos: Wall Street's Plunge Amid Middle East Tensions
Amid ongoing Middle East conflict, U.S. stocks hit a six-month low with declines driven by megacap stocks. Markets showed minimal relief despite geopolitical tensions, including President Trump's ultimatum to Iran. Oil prices surged, and inflation fears grew as financial markets faced a turbulent period.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 01:34 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 01:34 IST
U.S. stocks took a nosedive on Friday, with Americans closely watching as the three major indexes fell to their weakest points in over six months.
Factors include U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement towards Iran and fluctuating energy prices amid Middle East unrest that also impacted global oil prices.
Market participants remain uncertain as the Nasdaq entered correction territory, amidst volatility and inflation anxiety.
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