Tanker Drama: Fuel From Russia Stranded and Reallocated Amid U.S. Blockade

A tanker carrying about 200,000 barrels of Russian-origin fuel, initially destined for Cuba, has reached Venezuelan waters, as revealed by LSEG ship-monitoring data on Friday.

The Hong Kong-flagged vessel named Sea Horse had previously loaded Russia-origin diesel through a ship-to-ship operation. Earlier this month, the ship rerouted to Venezuela after being stuck in the Atlantic for weeks, a development that adds pressure to Cuba's oil supply amid multiple power blackouts.

Uncertainties loom over the reasons for the Sea Horse's maritime delay or its course change to Venezuela. The U.S., under the administration of President Donald Trump, has authorized oil supplies only to Cuba's private sector, effectively blocking government imports, even from familiar sources like Venezuela, Mexico, and Russia. The blockade intensifies Cuba's ongoing energy crisis, impacting electricity generation and fuel distribution. As of Friday, the Sea Horse remains between Venezuela's El Palito and Puerto Cabello ports, without unloading its cargo. Meanwhile, another Russian-origin shipment on the U.S.-sanctioned tanker, Anatoly Kolodkin, is en route to Cuba with about 650,000 barrels of crude. It could reach Cuba by the weekend, barring any rerouting. Separately, two Mexico-origin humanitarian aid vessels headed for Cuba are missing, further worsening the Cuban situation, as communication and arrival confirmations are lacking, according to Mexico's navy.

(With inputs from agencies.)