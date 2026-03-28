No Fuel Crisis: Union Minister Calms Nerves Amid West Asia Tensions
Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy reassured citizens of uninterrupted petroleum product availability amidst West Asia tensions. Despite temporary shortages, India's domestic fuel stocks remain adequate, supported by continuous refinery operations. The Centre is monitoring supply chains to ensure stable distribution and announced excise duty reductions to stabilize retail prices.
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- India
Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy has allayed fears about potential fuel shortages in light of the ongoing military conflict in West Asia, assuring the public of uninterrupted availability of petrol and diesel.
Chairing a review meeting in Telangana, Reddy revealed that global tensions have indeed pressured petroleum supply chains, sparking price volatility. Yet, he clarifies that recent reports of shortages at retail outlets were temporary and due to local factors, not systemic issues.
Reddy affirmed that India's domestic fuel stocks are adequate, bolstered by ongoing refinery operations and streamlined distribution networks. The Centre emphasizes consumer protection amid fluctuating global prices, reducing excise duties to moderate retail prices. To further enhance energy security, Reddy advocates expanded refining capacity, cleaner energy, and electric mobility initiatives.
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- petroleum
- diesel
- panic
- Reddy
- supply chain
- Telangana
- retail price
- LPG
- excise duty
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