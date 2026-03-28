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Haryana's Steady Petroleum Supply Amidst Global Unrest

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini assures smooth petroleum supply despite regional tensions. Key updates include a reduction in PNG pipeline lease rent and steady stocks of petrol, diesel, and LPG. With proactive measures, Haryana aims for continued energy stability and transition from LPG to PNG connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-03-2026 00:25 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 00:25 IST
Haryana's Steady Petroleum Supply Amidst Global Unrest
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst the turmoil in West Asia, Haryana stands steadfast in its petroleum supply, according to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. During a virtual discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Saini highlighted the state's preparedness to tackle any disruptions, ensuring uninterrupted energy supplies.

Chief Minister Saini praised the central government's decision to lower excise duty, easing financial burdens on diesel and petrol consumers. He announced a game-changing policy to reduce lease rent for PNG pipeline laying, from an upfront Rs 3 lakh per km to a one-time charge of Rs 1,000 per km, promising accelerated infrastructure development.

Despite challenges, the state's petroleum reserves remain robust, with sizeable stocks of petrol, diesel, and LPG ensuring no supply hiccups. Plans are underway to double domestic PNG connections, signaling a major shift towards natural gas use in the near future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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