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Luxury Travel's Resilient Bounce Back Amid West Asia Turmoil

Hotel executives express confidence in a quick recovery for luxury travel amid West Asia conflict, highlighting the segment's resilience in past disruptions. Despite cancellations, industry leaders remain optimistic, noting rapid recovery potential, particularly in adept markets like the UAE. Consumers' ability to adapt quickly is also emphasized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 22:35 IST
Luxury Travel's Resilient Bounce Back Amid West Asia Turmoil
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  • India

On Friday, leading hotel executives voiced optimism regarding the luxury travel sector's capacity to swiftly rebound amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. Despite acknowledging the adverse impact on their portfolios due to cancellations and postponements, they highlighted the segment's historical resilience during similar turbulent periods.

Anuraag Bhatnagar, CEO of The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, pointed out how geopolitical conditions have affected bookings. However, he underscored that previous events like 9/11 and 26/11 have shown that the luxury travel industry recovers quickly, with its innate resilience playing a crucial role.

Christopher Hartley, CEO of Global Hotel Alliance, added that markets such as the UAE are adept at bouncing back. He expressed hope for a swift resolution of the current situation, predicting a rapid recovery by year-end if the conflict concludes soon, bolstered by consumers' quick adaptability.

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