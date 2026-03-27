Luxury Travel's Resilient Bounce Back Amid West Asia Turmoil

On Friday, leading hotel executives voiced optimism regarding the luxury travel sector's capacity to swiftly rebound amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. Despite acknowledging the adverse impact on their portfolios due to cancellations and postponements, they highlighted the segment's historical resilience during similar turbulent periods.

Anuraag Bhatnagar, CEO of The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, pointed out how geopolitical conditions have affected bookings. However, he underscored that previous events like 9/11 and 26/11 have shown that the luxury travel industry recovers quickly, with its innate resilience playing a crucial role.

Christopher Hartley, CEO of Global Hotel Alliance, added that markets such as the UAE are adept at bouncing back. He expressed hope for a swift resolution of the current situation, predicting a rapid recovery by year-end if the conflict concludes soon, bolstered by consumers' quick adaptability.