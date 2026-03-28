Ravichandran Ashwin's Historic Major League Cricket Debut

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is taking a groundbreaking step in his illustrious cricket career by joining the San Francisco Unicorns for his debut in Major League Cricket (MLC) in the 2026 season.

The Unicorns announced this landmark signing on their official website, highlighting Ashwin's entry as a historic moment for both the franchise and the league. Ashwin becomes the first India-capped player to participate in this American T20 cricket competition.

Known for his world-class spin bowling and tactical brilliance, Ashwin brings over a decade of international cricket experience to the Unicorns, including his significant contributions to India's 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)