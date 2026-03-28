Left Menu

Ravichandran Ashwin's Historic Major League Cricket Debut

Indian cricket icon Ravichandran Ashwin is set to debut in Major League Cricket with San Francisco Unicorns in June 2026, marking a significant milestone as the first India-capped player in the league. Known for his exceptional spin bowling and strategic acumen, Ashwin aims to lead the Unicorns to victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 28-03-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 20:02 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin's Historic Major League Cricket Debut
Ravichandran Ashwin

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is taking a groundbreaking step in his illustrious cricket career by joining the San Francisco Unicorns for his debut in Major League Cricket (MLC) in the 2026 season.

The Unicorns announced this landmark signing on their official website, highlighting Ashwin's entry as a historic moment for both the franchise and the league. Ashwin becomes the first India-capped player to participate in this American T20 cricket competition.

Known for his world-class spin bowling and tactical brilliance, Ashwin brings over a decade of international cricket experience to the Unicorns, including his significant contributions to India's 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arunachal Pradesh Launches Annual Job Fair to Connect Youth with Opportunities

Arunachal Pradesh Launches Annual Job Fair to Connect Youth with Opportuniti...

 India
2
Biogas Brilliance: Gujarat Campus Feeds Hundreds with Eco-Friendly Fuel

Biogas Brilliance: Gujarat Campus Feeds Hundreds with Eco-Friendly Fuel

 India
3
Delhi Police Revamps Traffic Enforcement with New Cranes and Cameras

Delhi Police Revamps Traffic Enforcement with New Cranes and Cameras

 India
4
Egypt's Economic Strategy Amidst Middle East Turmoil

Egypt's Economic Strategy Amidst Middle East Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026