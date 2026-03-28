Honoring the Fallen: IPL 2026 Opener's Solemn Tribute
The IPL 2026 opener paid tribute to 11 fans who died in a stampede during RCB's title celebrations last year. A moment of silence was observed and 11 seats were retired in their memory. Improved crowd management measures were also introduced following this tragic incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-03-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 20:02 IST
The IPL 2026 opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad marked a poignant moment with a one-minute silence, honoring 11 fans who tragically died in a stampede last June.
This sombre tribute included the permanent retirement of 11 seats at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to remember the lives lost during the chaotic celebrations of RCB's maiden IPL title.
In addition to these tributes, a commemorative plaque was unveiled, and the stadium has undergone significant improvements in crowd management infrastructure, reflecting an investment of Rs 7 crore.