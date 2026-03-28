Middle East Turmoil: Houthi Missile Strike on Israel Escalates Conflict

The Houthi rebels, aligned with Iran, have launched a missile attack on Israel, marking their first strike against the country in the midst of a five-week-old conflict that threatens to envelop the entire Middle East. The latest aggression underscores the growing risk of a wider regional war.

Iran continues to clash with the U.S. and Israel, as its missiles target various infrastructure sites. The conflict, sparked by U.S. and Israeli action against Iran on February 28, has severely destabilized the region, claiming thousands of lives and causing economic turmoil due to disrupted energy resources.

The United States is urging European allies to help keep trade routes open, though its call for greater involvement has met resistance. Meanwhile, the potential escalation has raised fuel prices, increasing political pressure on the Trump administration as it aims for a swift resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)