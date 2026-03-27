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Yamunotri Temple Welcomes All Faiths: A New Tradition

The Yamunotri Dham management has opened its doors to all devotees, regardless of religion or caste. Emphasizing the 'Atithi Devo Bhava' tradition, the temple committee invites everyone on the Char Dham Yatra, consistent with practices at other Dhams with certain conditional entry regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Uttarkashi | Updated: 27-03-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 13:00 IST
Yamunotri Temple Welcomes All Faiths: A New Tradition
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In a historic move, the Yamunotri Dham management committee has decided to embrace a policy of inclusivity. Located in the Garhwal Himalayas, the temple now welcomes devotees of all faiths, eliminating any prior religious or caste-based entry restrictions.

Spokesperson Purushottam Uniyal articulated the temple's commitment to the principle of 'Atithi Devo Bhava', meaning 'Guest is god'. This shift ensures that anyone joining the Yamunotri Dham Yatra is treated with equal reverence and respect.

This decision aligns with similar moves by other sacred sites, such as Badrinath, Kedarnath, and Gangotri Dhams, although they have maintained some entry conditions for non-Sanatanists. The 2023 Char Dham Yatra, commencing on April 19, is set to welcome record numbers following this inclusive announcement.

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