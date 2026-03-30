Middle East Tensions: U.S. and Iran's Uncertain Diplomacy Amid Escalating Conflict

President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. and Iran have engaged in dialogues both directly and indirectly. According to Trump, Iran's new leadership appears 'very reasonable' amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

These remarks follow Israeli strikes that killed Iran's Supreme Leader, creating global economic ripples, with energy supplies severely disrupted. As a neutral party, Pakistan prepares to host talks, aiming for a resolution.

Meanwhile, economic repercussions continue to mount, with oil prices soaring and stocks declining, reflecting global uncertainty due to the prolonged conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)