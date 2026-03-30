Middle East Tensions: U.S. and Iran's Uncertain Diplomacy Amid Escalating Conflict
President Donald Trump has indicated ongoing direct and indirect talks with Iran, describing Iran's new leaders as 'reasonable.' As tensions rise following Israeli strikes and Iranian warnings, Pakistan is positioned to mediate talks. Oil prices have spiked due to regional conflict, impacting global economies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 09:10 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 09:10 IST
President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. and Iran have engaged in dialogues both directly and indirectly. According to Trump, Iran's new leadership appears 'very reasonable' amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.
These remarks follow Israeli strikes that killed Iran's Supreme Leader, creating global economic ripples, with energy supplies severely disrupted. As a neutral party, Pakistan prepares to host talks, aiming for a resolution.
Meanwhile, economic repercussions continue to mount, with oil prices soaring and stocks declining, reflecting global uncertainty due to the prolonged conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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