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Vietnam Chemical Company Expands Global Oil Procurement

Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical in Vietnam is negotiating with Russian partners to purchase crude oil. The company also plans to increase its crude oil acquisitions from regions like Africa, the United States, and Southeast Asia as part of a broader diversification strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 30-03-2026 10:04 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 10:04 IST
Vietnam Chemical Company Expands Global Oil Procurement
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical, a Vietnamese company, announced on Monday its engagement in talks with Russian partners to procure crude oil.

The firm expressed its intention to diversify its sources by increasing crude oil purchases from Africa, the United States, and Southeast Asia.

This move is set to broaden the company's supply base in response to global market dynamics.

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