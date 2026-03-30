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Election Controversy: Sivankutty's Stand on Accepting Votes

V Sivankutty, CPI(M) leader and LDF candidate in Nemom, addressed allegations of a CPI(M)-SDPI deal regarding the upcoming April 9 Assembly polls. He clarified his stance, emphasizing that every section has a constitutional right to vote and he, as a candidate, cannot reject their support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-03-2026 11:35 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 11:35 IST
Election Controversy: Sivankutty's Stand on Accepting Votes
Sivankutty
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, V Sivankutty, the senior CPI(M) leader and LDF candidate in Nemom, addressed allegations surrounding a purported electoral deal with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). He emphasized that rejecting votes from any section of society would be unconstitutional.

Sivankutty clarified his stance, stating he had never expressed a specific intention to accept SDPI votes but highlighted the constitutional guarantee allowing everyone the right to vote. He stated his focus is solely on winning the election.

Rejecting claims of collusion, Sivankutty accused rival parties, including the Congress and BJP, of previously engaging in similar deals within the Nemom constituency. Allegations of an SDPI deal were dismissed as a distraction from critical developmental issues affecting Kerala.

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