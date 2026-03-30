Vietnam's Expanding Crude Oil Horizons
Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical in Vietnam seeks to diversify its crude oil sources. The company is in discussions with Russian partners and aims to increase acquisitions from Africa, the United States, and Southeast Asia, reflecting its broader strategy to secure energy supplies from multiple regions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 30-03-2026 10:02 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 10:02 IST
- Country:
- Vietnam
Vietnam's Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical company is actively exploring options to expand its crude oil supply. It has commenced negotiations with Russian entities as part of this strategy.
The company has also unveiled plans to increase crude oil imports from regions including Africa, the United States, and Southeast Asia.
This move aligns with Binh Son's objective to diversify its supply base, ensuring a more robust and secure energy procurement framework.
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- Vietnam
- Binh Son
- crude oil
- refinery
- Russia
- Africa
- United States
- Southeast Asia
- energy
- petrochemical
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