Dollar Reigns Supreme Amid Global Tensions

The dollar gained momentum on Monday, edging toward a 10-month high as mixed messages from Iran and the U.S. obscured hopes for a swift resolution to Middle Eastern conflicts. U.S. President Donald Trump labeled Iran's new leaders as 'very reasonable,' coinciding with increased U.S. troop presence in the region and Tehran's defiant stance.

In currency markets, the yen hovered around the critical 160 per-dollar mark, nearing its weakest since July 2024. Meanwhile, the euro found support on expectations of European Central Bank rate hikes. The international turmoil, notably shutting the Strait of Hormuz, has spurred a record rise in Brent crude prices.

Safe-haven dynamics elevated the dollar since early March. While surging oil prices challenged Japan and the eurozone, they bolstered the U.S. economy as a net crude exporter. Analysts pointed to 'max bullish' sentiment levels on the dollar according to growth proxies and rate differentials, emphasizing the market's reaction to the upcoming U.S. labor data.

(With inputs from agencies.)