Green Light for Fylrevy in Europe: A Breakthrough in Hormone Replacement Therapy

Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt has announced a major milestone, receiving approval from the European Commission for the marketing authorization of Fylrevy, also known as estetrol tablets developed as Donesta.

Fylrevy has been approved for use as a hormone replacement therapy to treat symptoms of oestrogen deficiency in postmenopausal women.

The approval is applicable to all member states within the European Economic Area, marking a significant step for the company's pharmaceutical offerings.