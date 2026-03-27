Green Light for Fylrevy in Europe: A Breakthrough in Hormone Replacement Therapy
Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt has secured approval from the European Commission to market Fylrevy, an estetrol tablet developed under the name Donesta. The drug is approved as a hormone replacement therapy for oestrogen deficiency symptoms in postmenopausal women across European Economic Area member states.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 14:50 IST
Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt has announced a major milestone, receiving approval from the European Commission for the marketing authorization of Fylrevy, also known as estetrol tablets developed as Donesta.
Fylrevy has been approved for use as a hormone replacement therapy to treat symptoms of oestrogen deficiency in postmenopausal women.
The approval is applicable to all member states within the European Economic Area, marking a significant step for the company's pharmaceutical offerings.