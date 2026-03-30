Tariff Troubles: U.S. Wine Menus Shift as European Imports Become Pricier

U.S. hospitality groups are facing a shift in their wine selections as tariffs make European imports more expensive. Restaurants and bars under Kent Hospitality Group, based in New York, are among those affected, informed Kristen Goceljak, the company's wine director. Steep tariff rates have necessitated menu alterations to prioritize cost-effective options.

Many European wines, previously staples on menus, now see price hikes due to tariffs first set at 15% and later revised to a minimum of 10%. This has compelled businesses to explore alternatives like domestic wines, which are becoming more attractive amid the soaring prices of imported varieties.

Wine sales dynamics are changing, with domestic brands gaining ground while imported wine volumes see a decline. U.S. producers are stepping up to fill gaps left by contracting imports, benefiting from the price-sensitive market, especially as holiday sales peaks loom.