Punjab's Educational Renaissance: A Four-Year Transformation

Punjab's commitment to uplifting education standards has sparked a transformation in the sector over the past four years. Under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's leadership, the state has witnessed a substantial investment increase, enhancing infrastructure and academic performance.

The Chief Minister announced that the education budget surged from Rs 12,657 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 19,279 crore in 2026-27. This increase highlights the government's dedication to making quality education accessible through improved teaching standards and inclusivity measures, such as free bus services for girl students.

The reformative efforts have placed Punjab at the top of the National Achievement Survey 2024, with government school students excelling in entrance exams. New Schools of Eminence and partnerships for training educators abroad are paving the way for continued advancement, positioning Punjab's education system as a national benchmark.

(With inputs from agencies.)