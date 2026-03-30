Left Menu

Punjab's Educational Renaissance: A Four-Year Transformation

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann shared a progress report on state's education, citing significant reforms and increased budgets that have improved academic results. Initiatives include infrastructure upgrades, teacher training abroad, and digital advancements, resulting in nationwide recognition and an inclusive, competitive educational environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:24 IST
Punjab's Educational Renaissance: A Four-Year Transformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab's commitment to uplifting education standards has sparked a transformation in the sector over the past four years. Under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's leadership, the state has witnessed a substantial investment increase, enhancing infrastructure and academic performance.

The Chief Minister announced that the education budget surged from Rs 12,657 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 19,279 crore in 2026-27. This increase highlights the government's dedication to making quality education accessible through improved teaching standards and inclusivity measures, such as free bus services for girl students.

The reformative efforts have placed Punjab at the top of the National Achievement Survey 2024, with government school students excelling in entrance exams. New Schools of Eminence and partnerships for training educators abroad are paving the way for continued advancement, positioning Punjab's education system as a national benchmark.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kargil's New Court Complex: Justice Amidst the Peaks

Kargil's New Court Complex: Justice Amidst the Peaks

 India
2
Government Assures Steady Fuel Supply Amid Panic Buying Concerns

Government Assures Steady Fuel Supply Amid Panic Buying Concerns

 India
3
Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Rising Star with Legendary Heroes

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Rising Star with Legendary Heroes

 India
4
RBI Strengthens Rural Credit Flow with Revised Agricultural Loan Policies

RBI Strengthens Rural Credit Flow with Revised Agricultural Loan Policies

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026