Global Markets Tumble Amid Middle East Tensions and Rising Oil Prices

Global markets experienced a sharp decline on Friday as tensions in the Middle East persisted, causing investors to worry despite U.S. President Donald Trump's extended deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has shown no signs of readiness for negotiation, and disruptions to shipping in the region remain a concern.

Major indexes on Wall Street, such as the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq, saw significant losses, further impacting consumer discretionary, financial, and technology shares. European and Asian markets mirrored this trend, with the pan-European STOXX 600, Germany's DAX, and London's FTSE 100 all reporting drops.

As the markets grapple with uncertainty and macroeconomic concerns, bond yields have risen, potentially signaling inflationary pressures. Meanwhile, currency fluctuations have led to a modest appreciation of the U.S. dollar against other major currencies, while commodities like oil and gold saw price increases.