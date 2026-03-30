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Rising Rapeseed-Mustard Yields: A Boost to India's Agro-Economy

India's rapeseed-mustard production is projected to increase by 3.5% to 119.4 lakh tonnes for 2025-26, supported by expanded acreage and improved agronomic practices, as per the Solvent Extractors' Association. This follows a production of 115.2 lakh tonnes in the previous year, with Rajasthan leading in output.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:31 IST
Rising Rapeseed-Mustard Yields: A Boost to India's Agro-Economy
  • Country:
  • India

India's rapeseed-mustard production is set to rise by 3.5% to 119.4 lakh tonnes in the 2025-26 rabi season, according to the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA).

This boost is attributed to expanded acreage and advancements in agronomic practices, resulting in an increase from last year's 115.2 lakh tonnes.

In the backdrop of favourable weather conditions and policy support, Rajasthan continues to lead as the top producer, with notable gains seen in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Gujarat. Assam, however, reported a decline in yield.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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