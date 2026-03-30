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India's Manufacturing Surge: February Industrial Production Rises

In February, India's industrial production increased by 5.2% mainly due to manufacturing output. Revising January's figures to 5.1%, the NSO reported the manufacturing sector grew 6% year-over-year. The top growth contributors were basic metals, vehicles, and machinery. Expectations for March point to slowing due to regional crises and electricity issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:50 IST
India's Manufacturing Surge: February Industrial Production Rises
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India's industrial production witnessed a notable rise of 5.2 percent in February, attributed predominantly to a boost in manufacturing output, as per official data unveiled on Monday.

The National Statistics Office revised January's industrial growth to 5.1 percent. Significant advancements were observed as the manufacturing sector reported a 6 percent rise this February compared to last year's figures.

Among the leading contributors to February's growth were sectors focused on basic metals, vehicle manufacturing, and machinery. However, predictions for March suggest a possible slowdown influenced by the West Asia crisis impacting some manufacturing sectors and electricity performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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