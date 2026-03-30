Cyclonic Circulation Brings Rain and Winds to Rajasthan

Strong winds coupled with light rain swept through various parts of Rajasthan, including Jaipur, due to a new western disturbance, as reported by the Meteorological Department.

Weather officials indicate a cyclonic circulation over western Rajasthan, resulting in light to moderate rainfall in several areas.

Districts in Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Udaipur, and Kota divisions are likely to experience strong winds and scattered rain. Another system may increase rain activity from April 3 to 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)