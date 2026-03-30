Cyclonic Circulation Brings Rain and Winds to Rajasthan
A fresh western disturbance caused strong winds and light rain in Rajasthan, affecting areas such as Jaipur. The cyclonic circulation led to rainfall across various districts, with the weather expected to clear up by April 1. Another disturbance may bring more rain between April 3 and 5.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Strong winds coupled with light rain swept through various parts of Rajasthan, including Jaipur, due to a new western disturbance, as reported by the Meteorological Department.
Weather officials indicate a cyclonic circulation over western Rajasthan, resulting in light to moderate rainfall in several areas.
Districts in Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Udaipur, and Kota divisions are likely to experience strong winds and scattered rain. Another system may increase rain activity from April 3 to 5.
(With inputs from agencies.)