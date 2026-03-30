Strait Tensions: Trump's Ultimatum to Iran

President Donald Trump has announced that the United States is engaged in talks with Iran to resolve the ongoing conflict, emphasizing the need to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. He issued a stark warning to Tehran, threatening attack on Iran's vital installations if progress is not made.

On social media, Trump specified that if no immediate action is taken regarding the Strait, U.S. forces would destroy Iran's energy infrastructure, including power plants and oil wells, as well as its crucial desalination facilities. This alarming statement underscored the gravity of the situation.

Despite claiming negotiations were advancing, Trump has simultaneously deployed more troops to the region, heightening tensions. Iranian officials deny direct dialogue with the U.S. and view the military buildup as a prelude to possible invasion, escalating defiance against Washington's tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)