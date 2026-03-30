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Uttarakhand's Literary Luminary Awards: A Tribute to Creativity

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami honored notable literary figures with prestigious awards, including the Uttarakhand Sahitya Bhushan and Lifetime Excellence in Literary Creation. The event celebrated the state's rich cultural heritage and its contribution to Hindi literature, recognizing writers who inspire through their creative endeavors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:48 IST
Uttarakhand's Literary Luminary Awards: A Tribute to Creativity
Uttarakhand CM Dhami visits BJP leader Manoj Pal's residence (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid a heartfelt visit to BJP Kashipur District President Manoj Pal's residence in Jaspur on Monday to offer his condolences following the passing of Pal's mother. Expressing his sympathy, Dhami prayed for the soul's peace and strength for the grieving family in their time of loss.

In a separate significant event, Chief Minister Dhami awarded Jiten Thakur with the prestigious 'Uttarakhand Sahitya Bhushan Samman', the state's highest literary accolade. The ceremony, organized by the Uttarakhand Bhasha Sansthan at Mukhya Sevak Sadan, highlighted Thakur's contributions as an inspiration not just to Uttarakhand but the Hindi literary landscape at large.

Numerous other eminent writers including Buddhinath Mishra, Shyam Singh Kutaula, and Pritam Singh were recognized for their lifetime contributions to literature, while young talents were also lauded for their original works. Chief Minister Dhami emphasized the role of these literary figures in enriching Uttarakhand's cultural heritage, underscoring the region's longstanding tradition as a hub of creativity and knowledge, fueled by its majestic landscapes and historical figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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