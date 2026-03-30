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Rajasthan Royals Dominate Chennai in IPL Season Opener

Rajasthan Royals triumphed over Chennai Super Kings with effective bowling, dismissing them for 127 in the IPL opener. Despite some promising starts, CSK couldn't recover from early setbacks, while Rajasthan's Jadeja led a crucial return to form, and Archer and Burger impressed with disciplined performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:31 IST
Rajasthan Royals Dominate Chennai in IPL Season Opener
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In a commanding display, Rajasthan Royals outperformed Chennai Super Kings, bowling them out for a modest 127 in the IPL season opener. The match, held on a rain-affected pitch, saw CSK struggle against disciplined bowling from Rajasthan.

Citing an opportunity to utilize favorable bowling conditions, Royals captain Riyan Parag put CSK to bat first. CSK's batting lineup failed to find momentum, with new addition Sanju Samson and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad dismissed early by standout performances from Archer and Burger.

Ravindra Jadeja, returning to the Royals, took critical wickets, further solidifying their grip on the match. Despite a valiant effort from Jamie Overton, CSK couldn't climb back, setting a low target that Rajasthan steadily overcame.

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