Rupee Tumbles Amidst West Asia Tensions, Breaches All-Time Low

The rupee hit a historic low in intra-day trading on Monday, breaching the 95/USD-mark before settling 7 paise higher at 94.78 against the dollar. This drop came amid escalating tensions in West Asia, which jolted global markets and increased rupee volatility. Forex traders observed high volatility, with the USD/INR pair swinging 165 paise during the session.

In response, the Reserve Bank of India has intervened by capping the net open position for banks at USD 100 million. However, hopes of U.S.-Iran de-escalation seem bleak, causing risk-averse market sentiments. Safe-haven demand maintains the dollar index above the 100-mark, while rising geopolitical tensions have propelled Brent crude prices to USD 114.97 per barrel, increasing concerns over supply disruptions.

On the domestic front, key indices like the Sensex and Nifty faced significant drops. Despite Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman affirming the strength of India's economic fundamentals, the rupee's depreciation against the dollar since the onset of the West Asia conflict highlights ongoing financial pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)