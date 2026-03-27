Pension Funds Balance Through Bond Market Volatility

British pension funds are navigating new challenges as rising UK government bond yields have prompted requests for increased cash to support hedging positions. Pension advisers noted that the market is stable compared to the 2022 crisis, with reforms aiding resilience against market fluctuations.

The surge in bond yields, fueled by inflation fears following the Iran conflict, has tested Liability-Driven Investments (LDI), previously central to the financial upheaval during Liz Truss's leadership. While a few cash calls have surfaced, consultants XPS and Mercer confirmed that widespread impacts have been avoided.

The Bank of England and The Pensions Regulator have endorsed the sector's current resilience. Market players, including LDI providers and consultants, agree that reforms have reduced scheme leverage and bolstered liquidity, making funds better equipped to handle potential future volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)