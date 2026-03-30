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Tribunal Engages Delhi Authorities on Alleged Illegal Dairy Farms

The National Green Tribunal has sought replies from authorities over claims that illegal dairy farms operate on Delhi's Yamuna floodplains, despite previous orders. This follows a petition alleging failure in enforcement by the Delhi Development Authority and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:22 IST
Tribunal Engages Delhi Authorities on Alleged Illegal Dairy Farms
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The National Green Tribunal has once again spotlighted illegal dairy farms allegedly operating on the Yamuna floodplains in Delhi. The Tribunal issued notices to authorities following a plea alleging non-compliance with its earlier directions aimed at curbing such activities.

The plea, filed by Gauri Maulekhi and another applicant, contends that the authorities failed to adhere to the Tribunal's April 19, 2024 order requiring the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to execute the recommendations of a Joint Committee addressing the issue.

Doubt was cast on the DPCC's compliance report from July 23, 2025, which claimed no dairy farms were operational in the floodplain. Applicants countered these claims with photographic evidence. As a result, the Tribunal directed further proceedings and scheduled the next hearing for July 15, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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