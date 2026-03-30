Tribunal Engages Delhi Authorities on Alleged Illegal Dairy Farms

The National Green Tribunal has once again spotlighted illegal dairy farms allegedly operating on the Yamuna floodplains in Delhi. The Tribunal issued notices to authorities following a plea alleging non-compliance with its earlier directions aimed at curbing such activities.

The plea, filed by Gauri Maulekhi and another applicant, contends that the authorities failed to adhere to the Tribunal's April 19, 2024 order requiring the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to execute the recommendations of a Joint Committee addressing the issue.

Doubt was cast on the DPCC's compliance report from July 23, 2025, which claimed no dairy farms were operational in the floodplain. Applicants countered these claims with photographic evidence. As a result, the Tribunal directed further proceedings and scheduled the next hearing for July 15, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)