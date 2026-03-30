Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Attack on University Community in Nigeria's Plateau State

In a devastating attack, gunmen targeted a university community in Nigeria's central Plateau state, leaving at least 30 dead, local officials reported. The tragic incident is reflective of the persistent ethnic and land-related tensions plaguing the region.

The violence, which struck on Sunday night, comes amid ongoing disputes often framed as ethno-religious conflicts between Fulani herders and Christian farmers. However, experts assert that climate change and agricultural expansion exacerbate competition for land, fueling the unrest.

Following the attack, the Plateau state government implemented a 48-hour curfew, and the University of Jos postponed examinations scheduled for Monday. As authorities search for the perpetrators, some community leaders urge for action to prevent further bloodshed.

(With inputs from agencies.)