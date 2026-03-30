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Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Attack on University Community in Nigeria's Plateau State

A deadly attack by gunmen on a university community in Nigeria's Plateau state resulted in at least 30 deaths. The violence is linked with ongoing ethno-religious tensions and competition over land resources. The incident prompted a 48-hour curfew by local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:31 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Attack on University Community in Nigeria's Plateau State
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In a devastating attack, gunmen targeted a university community in Nigeria's central Plateau state, leaving at least 30 dead, local officials reported. The tragic incident is reflective of the persistent ethnic and land-related tensions plaguing the region.

The violence, which struck on Sunday night, comes amid ongoing disputes often framed as ethno-religious conflicts between Fulani herders and Christian farmers. However, experts assert that climate change and agricultural expansion exacerbate competition for land, fueling the unrest.

Following the attack, the Plateau state government implemented a 48-hour curfew, and the University of Jos postponed examinations scheduled for Monday. As authorities search for the perpetrators, some community leaders urge for action to prevent further bloodshed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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