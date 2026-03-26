Contentious Forest Land Dispute in Karnataka: Government Seeks Reclamation

Karnataka's Forest Minister, Eshwar Khandre, reported to the Assembly the ongoing efforts to reclaim forest land in Bengaluru initially allotted to the Indian Air Force in 1987. Approximately 452 acres of this land were canceled in 2017, but 83 acres remain under Air Force control.

The Minister stated steps will be taken to clear these encroachments, including land in Peenya plantation areas. Also, 58.08 acres of excess land had been given to the Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, purportedly in violation of the law, which requires financial recovery for the Forest Department.

Khandre noted procedural delays with no compliance from the Air Force concerning regularizing land use under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. The Minister emphasized the ongoing joint survey efforts and outlined plans to streamline sandalwood cultivation policies, maintaining it won't be listed as a plantation crop.

(With inputs from agencies.)