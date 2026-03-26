Left Menu

Contentious Forest Land Dispute in Karnataka: Government Seeks Reclamation

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre addresses the Assembly about reclaiming forest land previously allocated to the IAF at Jarakabande Kaval, Bengaluru. Despite land cancellation, additional forest areas remain with the Air Force. The government focuses on land regularization, compensation, and policy refinement for sandalwood cultivation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-03-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 20:05 IST
Contentious Forest Land Dispute in Karnataka: Government Seeks Reclamation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Forest Minister, Eshwar Khandre, reported to the Assembly the ongoing efforts to reclaim forest land in Bengaluru initially allotted to the Indian Air Force in 1987. Approximately 452 acres of this land were canceled in 2017, but 83 acres remain under Air Force control.

The Minister stated steps will be taken to clear these encroachments, including land in Peenya plantation areas. Also, 58.08 acres of excess land had been given to the Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, purportedly in violation of the law, which requires financial recovery for the Forest Department.

Khandre noted procedural delays with no compliance from the Air Force concerning regularizing land use under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. The Minister emphasized the ongoing joint survey efforts and outlined plans to streamline sandalwood cultivation policies, maintaining it won't be listed as a plantation crop.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ilia Malinin: A Triumphant Skating Comeback

Ilia Malinin: A Triumphant Skating Comeback

 Czechia
2
Amit Shah's Battle Cry: Infiltration and Security in 2026 West Bengal Elections

Amit Shah's Battle Cry: Infiltration and Security in 2026 West Bengal Electi...

 India
3
Major Drug Bust: Rs 12 Crore Worth of Contraband Seized in Hunsur

Major Drug Bust: Rs 12 Crore Worth of Contraband Seized in Hunsur

 India
4
Endangered Hangul Deer Population Thrives in Kashmir: A Conservation Success Story

Endangered Hangul Deer Population Thrives in Kashmir: A Conservation Success...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026