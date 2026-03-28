Court Orders Status Quo in Sambhal Land Dispute

The Allahabad High Court has intervened in the ongoing land dispute in Sambhal, staying the notice issued to petitioner Ali Ashraf by local authorities. The notice required Ashraf to validate his possession of the contested land within 15 days, but the court's order halts further action, for now.

The land in question historically serves as both a registered graveyard and residential space, linked to the Shahi Jama Masjid. Ashraf argues he's lived there for an extensive period, citing the presence of his home.

Justice Manish Kumar Nigam has called for both parties to maintain current conditions, tasking the state to respond formally by May 6. The state lawyer contends the administrative notice was to initiate proof submission, claiming the writ against it is untenable.

(With inputs from agencies.)