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Nepal's Political Reawakening: Parliament Sessions Summoned

Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel has called for sessions of both houses of parliament on April 2, following the recommendation of the new government led by Prime Minister Balendra Shah. This marks the first meeting of the House of Representatives since the Gen Z protests last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 30-03-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 20:28 IST
Nepal's Political Reawakening: Parliament Sessions Summoned
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal is set for a political restart as President Ramchandra Paudel summons sessions for both houses of parliament on April 2. The decision follows the leadership of Prime Minister Balendra Shah.

The sessions, scheduled for Thursday at 2:00 pm, come as a crucial development in accordance with Article 93 (1) of the Constitution. The call marks the first House of Representatives meeting since the Gen Z protests last year.

Former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigned on September 9, 2022, amid violent protests, leading to Sushila Karki's appointment as interim Prime Minister and the eventual dissolution of the HoR, setting the stage for March elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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