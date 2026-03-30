Nepal's Political Reawakening: Parliament Sessions Summoned

Nepal is set for a political restart as President Ramchandra Paudel summons sessions for both houses of parliament on April 2. The decision follows the leadership of Prime Minister Balendra Shah.

The sessions, scheduled for Thursday at 2:00 pm, come as a crucial development in accordance with Article 93 (1) of the Constitution. The call marks the first House of Representatives meeting since the Gen Z protests last year.

Former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigned on September 9, 2022, amid violent protests, leading to Sushila Karki's appointment as interim Prime Minister and the eventual dissolution of the HoR, setting the stage for March elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)