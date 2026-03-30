Supreme Court Showdown: Vedanta Challenges Adani's Acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates

In a high-stakes corporate clash, Vedanta Ltd has petitioned the Supreme Court, seeking a stay on the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) ruling that approves the Adani Group's Rs 14,535 crore acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL). The move comes after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) refused to grant an interim stay on implementing the plan, prompting Vedanta to file appeals challenging both the resolution plan's validity and its approval process.

The appeal, filed on March 25, is part of Vedanta's continued efforts to contest the resolution plan that saw them outbid by Adani Enterprises, despite offering a higher bid of Rs 16,726 crore. The core of Vedanta's argument highlights discrepancies and perceived unfairness in adhering to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), emphasizing the plan's value maximization provisions.

The NCLAT has acknowledged the urgency of the appeal, urging the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of JAL to respond promptly, with proceedings set to continue in early April. Adani Enterprises, meanwhile, remains firm on its acquisition path, supported by a resolution plan that promised quicker upfront payments and other terms considered favorable by the CoC. The outcome now hinges on the judicial examination of the bidding and approval process.

(With inputs from agencies.)