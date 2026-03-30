Supreme Court Petition Advocates for Dedicated Revenue Judicial Service

An advocate and social activist, Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court, urging the establishment of a specialized Revenue Judicial Service Cadre to manage land disputes throughout India.

The petition requests the apex court to direct both the Centre and State governments to form a dedicated judicial cadre to address title, succession, inheritance, and possession issues, among other property rights. Relying on a 2005 Allahabad High Court judgment, the plea stresses the need for structural reforms.

The petition underscores the importance of legal qualifications and judicial training for officers adjudicating land issues. It argues that arbitrary decisions arise from public servants inadequately educated in legal matters, leading to prolonged litigation and appeals. Furthermore, the plea cites constitutional provisions to highlight the lack of procedural fairness and judicial independence in the current system.

(With inputs from agencies.)