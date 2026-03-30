BJP's Anurag Thakur Commends Modi Government's Victory Over Naxalism

BJP MP Anurag Thakur has fervently commended the Modi government for its assertive actions aimed at curtailing Left-Wing Extremism across India. In a recent Lok Sabha debate, Thakur was vocal about the previous Congress administration's alleged complacency, which he claims allowed the expansion of the Naxalite 'Red Corridor'.

Thakur highlighted that under the Congress-led regime, Naxalism proliferated to over 126 districts, largely due to the supposedly weak leadership. He credited the Modi government for reducing the Naxalite menace to fewer than two districts, lauding their firm resolve and targeted measures.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the country is virtually free of Naxal influence, with significant numbers of extremist leaders surrendering or being neutralized by security forces. According to Shah, these victories signify a major step in eradicating the longstanding threat posed by Naxalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)