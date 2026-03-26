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Britain Targets Russia's Shadow Fleet to Cut War Profits

British PM Keir Starmer has authorized military action against Russian ships part of a 'shadow fleet' that helps Moscow export oil, defying Western sanctions. The initiative aims to curb funds for Russia's war in Ukraine by targeting vessels that secretly transport Russian crude oil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 04:00 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 04:00 IST
Britain Targets Russia's Shadow Fleet to Cut War Profits
British Prime Minister

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a significant escalation in efforts to dismantle Russia's network of oil-transporting vessels circumventing Western sanctions. The UK government has empowered its military to board and detain these ships, aiming to cut funding for Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

Starmer emphasized the necessity of aggressive actions to dismantle what he termed as President Vladimir Putin's 'shadow fleet.' The Prime Minister accuses the fleet of enabling Moscow to exploit rising oil prices, driven by conflicts in the Middle East, to fund its military operations.

British authorities intend to bring legal charges against the crew and operators of these vessels for violating sanctions once seized. The measures come as part of broader European efforts to disrupt Russian oil export operations, despite recent challenges from policy shifts in the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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