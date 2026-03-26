Britain Targets Russia's Shadow Fleet to Cut War Profits

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a significant escalation in efforts to dismantle Russia's network of oil-transporting vessels circumventing Western sanctions. The UK government has empowered its military to board and detain these ships, aiming to cut funding for Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

Starmer emphasized the necessity of aggressive actions to dismantle what he termed as President Vladimir Putin's 'shadow fleet.' The Prime Minister accuses the fleet of enabling Moscow to exploit rising oil prices, driven by conflicts in the Middle East, to fund its military operations.

British authorities intend to bring legal charges against the crew and operators of these vessels for violating sanctions once seized. The measures come as part of broader European efforts to disrupt Russian oil export operations, despite recent challenges from policy shifts in the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)