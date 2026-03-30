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Wall Street Bounces Back Amid US-Iran Talks

Wall Street indexes rose in choppy trading after significant previous declines, buoyed by President Trump's remarks on US-Iran negotiations amid Middle East tensions. Energy sector gains and discussions on easing energy shocks contributed to market movement. Financial stocks increased with updates on 401(k) guidelines, while tech and semiconductor sectors struggled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:25 IST
Wall Street Bounces Back Amid US-Iran Talks
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Wall Street's major indexes saw gains in volatile Monday trading after significant drops last session, following President Donald Trump's statements on productive US-Iran talks amid rising Middle East unrest.

The S&P 500 Energy Index rose by 0.9% due to negotiation hopes, while financial stocks climbed 1.7% with new 401(k) guidelines.

Meanwhile, heavyweight tech stocks fell, and the semiconductor sector hit a three-month low. Amidst this, aluminum shares soared, reflecting broader market dynamics of the current geopolitical climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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