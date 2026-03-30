Wall Street Bounces Back Amid US-Iran Talks

Wall Street's major indexes saw gains in volatile Monday trading after significant drops last session, following President Donald Trump's statements on productive US-Iran talks amid rising Middle East unrest.

The S&P 500 Energy Index rose by 0.9% due to negotiation hopes, while financial stocks climbed 1.7% with new 401(k) guidelines.

Meanwhile, heavyweight tech stocks fell, and the semiconductor sector hit a three-month low. Amidst this, aluminum shares soared, reflecting broader market dynamics of the current geopolitical climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)