The Bullish Case for Tech Stocks Amid Global Uncertainty

In an unexpected twist, financial strategists have adopted a bullish stance on U.S. stocks despite the overshadowing economic uncertainties fueled by geopolitical unrest and soaring oil prices.

The once-dominant tech sector, recently afflicted by heightened AI spending concerns and falling valuations, is now seen as significantly undervalued with promising earnings prospects.

With U.S. earnings projections rising amid a global downturn, experts argue that the tech-driven growth provides a unique investment opportunity, navigating inflation and market volatility with resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)