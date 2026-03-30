U.S. Maintains Cuba Policy Amid Humanitarian Fuel Delivery

The White House confirmed on Monday that the United States remains firm in its policy toward Cuba. This statement comes despite the recent allowance of a sanctioned Russian tanker to supply fuel to the island, addressing humanitarian needs.

Officials clarified that the decision to allow this fuel delivery is not indicative of a broader policy shift. Instead, they emphasized that such scenarios would be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, ensuring that the U.S.'s diplomatic stances remain consistent.

The decision underscores the complex nature of international diplomacy, particularly when humanitarian considerations intersect with established sanctions policies.