Congress Ticket-for-Money Scandal: FIR Lodged by Delhi Police

A case linked to an alleged ticket-for-money scheme involving Congress affiliates has resulted in an FIR registered by Delhi Police. The complaint, filed by a man from Haryana, details substantial payments made for an election ticket for his wife, allegedly involving political figures and their associates.

The complainant alleges that the transactions were conducted through multiple bank accounts as well as direct cash payments, with substantial funds exchanged at residences in Delhi. Despite payments allegedly amounting to lakhs, the promised election ticket was never delivered.

The complainant claims to have evidence such as chat records and documents to back his allegations. Police have initiated an investigation to track financial transactions and examine the involved parties' roles. Further updates are awaited as the inquiry progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)