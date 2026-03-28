Agniveers Get Boost in Delhi Police Recruitment

The Delhi Police is set to reserve 20% of its constable positions for former Agniveers, as per a new Ministry of Home Affairs notification. These roles will benefit from an exemption from the physical efficiency test and offer age relaxation, signaling a shift in recruitment strategies.

The changes are amendments to the existing Delhi Police (Appointment and Recruitment) Rules, 1980. These adjustments align with the government's broader vision to absorb former Agniveers into security services following their initial four-year military service stint.

While specific recruitment procedures will be detailed subsequently by the Commissioner of Police, the relaxation policies include a three-year upper age limit increase to 28, with special provisions for the first Agniveer batch extending to 30 years. Despite the waiver of the physical efficiency test, candidates must still meet unaltered physical and medical standards.