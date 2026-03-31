NIA Investigates Foreign Nationals in Alleged Terror Conspiracy
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) continues its probe into seven foreign nationals, including six Ukrainians and one American, for allegedly conspiring in a terror plot under Section 18 of the UAPA. The NIA suspects their involvement in supporting ethnic groups in Myanmar and contributing to security threats in India.
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is intensifying its investigation into seven foreigners, including six Ukrainians and one American, suspected of a terror-related conspiracy under Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The agency has raised questions about the group's motives for visiting India and Myanmar, potentially using drones for illicit activities, and their possible connections to Indian insurgent groups.
A special court has extended the custody of Matthew Aaron Van Dyke, Hurba Petro, Slyviak Taras, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Stefankiv Marian, Honcharuk Maksim, and Kaminskyi Viktor by 10 days, following presentations by the Special Public Prosecutor. The NIA argues their continued detention is necessary to uncover further evidence.
The accused are alleged to have supported ethnic war groups in Myanmar by providing weapons and training. Arrested under claims of supplying terrorist hardware, the individuals potentially threaten India's national security. The proceedings, held at NIA headquarters due to security concerns, reveal ongoing inquiries into the group's broader aims and international ties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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