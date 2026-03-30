Myanmar's Presidential Election: Military Influence and Democratic Challenges

Myanmar's Parliament commenced the presidential election process on Monday, a move marking a nominal return to an elected government after years under military dominance.

Senior Gen Min Aung Hlaing, relinquishing his concurrent role as military chief, becomes a frontrunner for the presidency amidst widespread criticism that the election serves military interests.

Despite legitimate concerns over the democratic process, the election represents a critical phase in Myanmar's ongoing political tension, exacerbated by a brutal civil war and persistent unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)