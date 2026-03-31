Political Clash Erupts Over Naxalism War of Words in Parliament

In a heated parliamentary debate, Congress MP Manickam Tagore criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah's attribution of India's success against Naxalism to the Modi administration. Tagore emphasized that the true credit belongs to the diligent security forces, while accusing Shah of delivering a politically charged speech.

Amit Shah asserted that Naxalism's decline is one of the significant achievements of the Modi government, pointing fingers at the Congress's past governance in Chhattisgarh for allegedly shielding Naxalites. However, Tagore fiercely disputed these allegations, accusing Shah of lacking factual basis and ignoring Congress's sacrifices.

Shah countered by presenting statistics on Naxalite surrenders and detentions, underlining the government's determination to eliminate Naxalism. He also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, suggesting his association with Naxals. The exchange marked an intensified political battle over credit for counter-Naxal efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)