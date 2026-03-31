Falling Fortunes: The Rupee and BJP's Image in Fierce Competition
Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, criticizes the BJP, stating that both the Indian rupee and the party's image are in a race to fall lower. The criticism comes as alleged misconduct involving BJP members emerges and the rupee faces volatility amid global market tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 31-03-2026 11:51 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 11:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP on Monday, stating there's fierce competition between the rupee and the party's image in falling lower.
He highlighted that alleged corruption and misconduct involving BJP leaders are tarnishing the party's image further, as the rupee struggles against the dollar due to global tensions.
Yadav accused the BJP of moral bankruptcy, claiming it has reached new lows with mounting scandals and lack of accountability. These remarks follow the rupee's brief breach of the 95 USD-mark amidst heightened market volatility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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