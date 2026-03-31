Left Menu

Falling Fortunes: The Rupee and BJP's Image in Fierce Competition

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, criticizes the BJP, stating that both the Indian rupee and the party's image are in a race to fall lower. The criticism comes as alleged misconduct involving BJP members emerges and the rupee faces volatility amid global market tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 31-03-2026 11:51 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 11:51 IST
Falling Fortunes: The Rupee and BJP's Image in Fierce Competition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP on Monday, stating there's fierce competition between the rupee and the party's image in falling lower.

He highlighted that alleged corruption and misconduct involving BJP leaders are tarnishing the party's image further, as the rupee struggles against the dollar due to global tensions.

Yadav accused the BJP of moral bankruptcy, claiming it has reached new lows with mounting scandals and lack of accountability. These remarks follow the rupee's brief breach of the 95 USD-mark amidst heightened market volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vingroup Shifts Energy Strategy Amid Global LNG Price Surge

Vingroup Shifts Energy Strategy Amid Global LNG Price Surge

 Global
2
PM Modi wants LDF to win the Assembly elections in Kerala: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi in Kannur rally.

PM Modi wants LDF to win the Assembly elections in Kerala: Cong leader Rahul...

 India
3
CPI(M) no longer Left party but extreme Right wing party, says Rahul Gandhi in Kerala.

CPI(M) no longer Left party but extreme Right wing party, says Rahul Gandhi ...

 India
4
Japan Extends Missile Reach as Security Tensions Rise

Japan Extends Missile Reach as Security Tensions Rise

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026