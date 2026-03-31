Tragedy at Shitala Mata: Stampede Claims Eight Lives
At least eight women lost their lives in a stampede at the Shitala Mata temple in Bihar's Nalanda district. The incident occurred due to a heavy rush of devotees. Police and district administration officials were on the scene conducting rescue operations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Biharsharif | Updated: 31-03-2026 12:11 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 12:11 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic stampede claimed the lives of at least eight women at the Shitala Mata temple in Bihar's Nalanda district, officials reported on Tuesday.
The incident unfolded amidst a significant crowd gathered for the temple's offerings, as explained by Bihar Sharif Assistant Superintendent of Police Noorul Haque.
While the exact cause remains unclear, authorities have initiated rescue operations at the site, with police and district officials present to manage the situation and aid the affected.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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