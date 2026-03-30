F1 Focus: Safety, Unintended Overtaking, and Verstappen's Uncertain Future

Following Oliver Bearman's dramatic crash at Suzuka, safety issues are once again at the forefront of Formula 1 discussions. Bearman's accident highlighted the risks posed by the cars' high closing speeds and electric power boosts, leading the FIA to prioritize safety assessments before the Miami Grand Prix.

Unintended overtaking maneuvers are causing confusion on the track as drivers face unexpected surges of electrical power. The algorithms governing these power boosts sometimes activate at inopportune moments, raising questions about driver control and strategy.

Max Verstappen, a four-time champion, expressed frustration with the 2026 cars and hinted at retiring post-season. With Mercedes' climb and young talent like Kimi Antonelli emerging, F1's future remains uncertain yet dynamic, prompting the FIA to consider broader rule evaluations.