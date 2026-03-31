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Eurovision Takes Center Stage in Asia: A Cultural Melting Pot

The first Asian edition of the Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Bangkok later this year with artists from at least 10 countries participating. Celebrating its 70th anniversary, the contest aims to showcase Asia's cultural diversity and creativity despite its history of political entanglements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 31-03-2026 13:36 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 13:36 IST
Eurovision Takes Center Stage in Asia: A Cultural Melting Pot
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The Eurovision Song Contest is set to make its Asian debut in Bangkok this year, hosting its first edition on the continent. Artists from over 10 Asian countries, including Thailand, South Korea, and the Philippines, are confirmed participants, with others expected to join ahead of the November finale.

Martin Green, the contest's director, highlighted the significance of bringing the event to Asia during the 70th anniversary of the renowned competition. He spoke of Asia's rich cultural tapestry, creativity, and talent that make it an ideal host for this musical celebration.

Bangkok, described as a melting pot of cultures, was chosen for its vibrant music scene and celebratory atmosphere, according to Chuwit Sirivajjakul from the Thailand Tourism Authority. While Eurovision aims to celebrate music above all, political tensions, historically present, could also impact this latest endeavor.

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