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Navigating India's Financial Landscape: The Visionary Approach of Sushant Phadnis

Sushant Phadnis, founder of Sushant Phadnis & Co., leads a multidimensional advisory firm enhancing India's financial landscape. With a legacy in financial discipline, Phadnis offers comprehensive services focusing on taxation, compliance, and international entry strategies. His approach integrates compliance with strategic business goals, supporting domestic and international business growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:51 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

India's emergence as a global economic force is a defining narrative of the 21st century. A key player in navigating this complexity is Chartered Accountant Sushant Phadnis, who has committed over three decades to financial advisory through his firm, Sushant Phadnis & Co.

Established in 2006 in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, the firm is recognized for its extensive range of services, including auditing, taxation, and business process outsourcing. Phadnis's expertise in assisting foreign investors to smoothly transition into the Indian market underscores the importance of strategic regulatory compliance.

As India continues to attract global attention, Phadnis's ability to bridge local expertise with global business practices positions his firm as a pivotal resource. His dedication to mentoring professionals and emphasis on financial synchronization further solidify his role in supporting sustainable business growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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