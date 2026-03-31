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Politics, Justice, and the Legacy of Zubeen Garg

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned Congress for using the death of singer Zubeen Garg in their manifesto. Sarma accused Congress of exploiting the situation for votes, while a fast-track court handles the case. Zubeen Garg remains a beloved figure in Assam, and Sarma promises swift justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:11 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:11 IST
Politics, Justice, and the Legacy of Zubeen Garg
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday criticized the Congress for including singer Zubeen Garg's death in its election manifesto, categorizing it as a political maneuver to garner votes. Sarma, speaking at a BJP manifesto release event, insisted that Zubeen Garg, a cherished figure in Assam, should not be reduced to a political tool.

The Chief Minister emphasized that justice proceedings are active, with a fast-track court already in place. He implored the Congress to offer legal support instead of politicizing Garg's untimely demise. Sarma assured the public of a quick resolution, aiming for justice within 100 days, preferably sooner.

Sarma accused Congress of underestimating Assamese talent and criticized the party for a video allegedly strategizing over Zubeen's death for electoral gain. He vowed to take action against such political exploitation, maintaining his distance from using Garg's legacy in the political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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