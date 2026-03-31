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Fugitive Nabbed: Sunil Bhagat Arrested After 7-Year Manhunt

Sunil Bhagat, on the run for nearly seven years after abducting and raping a minor, was arrested in Jammu. He evaded capture since 2019 but was located following police efforts. Charged under IPC and POCSO Act, Bhagat faces serious allegations for his crimes committed years ago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:12 IST
Fugitive Nabbed: Sunil Bhagat Arrested After 7-Year Manhunt
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  • Country:
  • India

After nearly seven years as a fugitive, Sunil Bhagat, accused of abducting and raping a minor, has been apprehended, according to police reports. Bhagat was arrested in Jammu, where he had been residing, following key intelligence inputs, the police spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.

The initial charges against Bhagat were filed at Janipur Police Station, Jammu, in 2019. Since then, he had successfully evaded arrest until the recent developments that led to his capture.

Originally from Doda, Bhagat was residing in the Bari Brahmana area of Jammu. He faces charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including abduction and rape, along with violations under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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